Modify your mindset: A healthier lifestyle is just 4 changes away

MILWAUKEE -- What if you could change just one thing and become healthier? And what if it didn't involve diet or exercise? Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life has four mind shifts that can improve your health.

Eating well and exercising are critical for health and vitality, however, they don't even come into play until you work on the most important aspect of your mindset.

Mindset Block #1: The All or Nothing Mindset

If you want to transform yourself, you've got to deal with your thoughts, your excuses, your beliefs and your self-sabotaging paradigms. That's your mindset. If you change your thinking, your body will follow.

Healthy lifestyle habits are created over time. Change to a growth mindset of "small changes add up" and "healthy habits are built one brick at a time."

Set yourself up to win by starting small and staying consistent. This will help build the habit muscle, and you will be able to build better and healthier habits over time.

Mindset Block #2: The "I'm busy" mindset

We use "I'm busy" as an excuse for everything. Perhaps it makes us feel valuable, important or useful.

What would change for you if every time you thought, "How is this happening for me," instead of, "Why is this happening to me?"

Take responsibility and consider these tips to overcome the "I'm busy" mindset. Schedule, schedule, schedule. Discipline creates freedom and can really help you feel in control of your life. "No" is a full sentence. Try it out. Avoid over committing. Focus what you can do, not what you can't.



Mindset Block #3: The "I'm not good enough" mindset

Have you ever stopped and thought about the stories you might be telling yourself over and over again? Do you ever catch yourself saying, "I'm not athletic enough to take that exercise class." Are "I'm not or I can't" running in your background?

Swap the negative self-talk with a positive mindset to become healthier. It's your mind, your thoughts, your excuses and no one else's! Recognize that your thoughts create and control your behaviors, so the only person who can change them is YOU.

Mindset Block #5: The "Superhero" mindset