Officials: 1 dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle head-on crash in Dodge County town

TOWNSHIP OF EMMET — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash in the Township of Emmet near the northern city limits of Watertown.

Officials say around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, July 4, officials took 911 calls about a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash on the State Highway 16 bypass near Second Street Rd. There were two vehicles involved, each occupied only by a driver. Officials say the driver of the westbound car was unresponsive and deceased upon arrival. The driver of the eastbound car was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say operating left of the centerline is a factor, and additional factors are being investigated.

In the meantime, State Highway 16 is closed in both directions on the overpass due to road blockage and the investigation.

The identities of those involved are still being investigated, and will be withheld for at least 24 hours, pending notification to family members.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash by the Watertown Police Department, Watertown Fire and EMS, Lebanon EMS, DCERT, and the Dodge County Sheriff Chaplain.