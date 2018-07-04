2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Unresponsive 5-year-old girl among 3 hurt in fire near 41st and Sheridan

Posted 8:42 pm, July 4, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:21PM, July 4, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- A 5-year-old child was one of three people injured in a house fire near 41st and Sheridan.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and heat coming from the second floor of the home.  The fire was contained to the second floor of the single-family home.

MFD officials said the 5-year-old girl was found on an upper floor and taken to the hospital.

Police said this was a one-alarm fire. The child suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. We're told the girl was unresponsive when she was pulled from the home.

A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation. A second person in the home suffered a burn to the arm.

We're told there were no working smoke detectors.

An investigation is underway into the cause and origin. It's unclear at this point whether it's suspicious.