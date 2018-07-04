President Trump evokes Independence signers in military-themed video tweet

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has tweeted a military-themed, Independence Day video greeting to the nation.

In a short recording, President Trump said Wednesday he and first lady Melania Trump wished everyone a happy holiday.

President Trump noted the day marked the 242nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. But his focus was on the U.S. military and veterans. President Trump declared, “Our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes. And these are great American heroes.”

President Trump is to hold a picnic Wednesday afternoon for military families at the White House, followed by a concert and with a view of the National Park Service’s fireworks display.