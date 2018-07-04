× Sea of red, white and blue: Wauwatosa’s Fourth of July parade is 1 of the largest in the state

WAUWATOSA — We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate our independence. Thousands lined the streets for a long-standing tradition in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, July 4.

There was a sea of red, white and blue along North Avenue in Wauwatosa Wednesday morning.

“Independence. That’s what it’s about,” said Devonjalo Simmons.

Families came together for this annual tradition.

“I want them to appreciate the Fourth too, and all it stands for. Our independence and our freedoms,” said Diane Pike.

“It’s such a blessing to have everyone together as a community, and it’s amazing to see the crowds that come out for this year after year,” said Kate Kuhnz.

It wasn’t just Wauwatosa residents taking part.

“I’m actually from Indianapolis, Indiana, but I’m from Wisconsin,” said Kuhnz.

“It is a great celebration of the independence of our country,” said Dan Lofy, parade chairman.

“It just represents freedom. Freedom to choose. Freedom to be who you want to be,” said Rhonda Moss.

The parade is one of the largest in the state, with nearly 100 groups taking part. Between the marching bands, patriotic get-ups and sweet treats, guests also took time to reflect on what the holiday means to them.

“Means a lot to me to have the freedoms I have,” said Pike.

“Proud to be an American,” said Simmons.

The celebration didn’t stop there. Activities in Tosa’s Hart Park would continue until Wednesday evening with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

FOX6’s Brandon Cruz took part in the Wauwatosa Fourth of July parade, as did Governor Scott Walker.