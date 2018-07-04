× Sheriff: Woman allegedly stabbed husband during drunken argument on Fourth of July

BURLINGTON — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon, July 4 in the Town of Burlington, accused of stabbing her husband.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a home on Fairview Court.

According to sheriff’s officials, the 54-year-old husband told deputies he’d been stabbed by his wife, who is 46.

An investigation revealed both the husband and wife had been drinking, and an argument ensued, at which point the wife grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the chest before stabbing his motorcycle several times.

The husband suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He was treated at the hospital and released.

The wife was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail on domestic violence charges, including attempted first degree intentional homicide.