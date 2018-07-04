The stars and stripes are flying at the Wauwatosa Fourth of July parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Final touches are being made to floats around the state Wednesday morning, July 4 ahead of Wauwatosa's Fourth of July celebrations. One of Wisconsin's largest parades will kick off in Wauwatosa!

2018 Independence Day Schedule (website)

Parade

Join us for the parade on North Avenue. The 84th year celebration is one of the largest parades in the state and features over 95 units. The parade proceeds West on North Avenue between 80th and 104th Street. This year's parade will include several new marching bands, Floats, Veteran Associations, and Antique Autos.

Date: Wednesday, July 4

Parade Start Time: 9:00 am

Events at Hart Park

Family fun

4:00 - 9:00 pm: Inflatable rides, musical entertainment, food and drink concessions available

Entertainment at the Rotary Stage

6:00 pm: The Radio Rosies

7:30 pm: Chicago Rewired

Fireworks

9:15 pm: Fireworks Spectacular