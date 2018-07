ALTADENA, Calif. — A margarita-loving bear is loving one California homeowner’s yard.

A bear was caught on camera relaxing in a hot tub Friday, June 29.

The homeowner says he saw the bear climb his fence, then it jumped in the Jacuzzi.

The bear reportedly stayed in only a few minutes before it wandered off. It knocked over a margarita and then started licking it up.

The bear was later spotted sleeping in a tree nearby.