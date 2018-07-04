‘Watching the radar:’ Storms concern Cudahy fireworks organizers, but show would go on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- There were questions about whether the fireworks shows would go on in municipalities across southeast Wisconsin on the Fourth of July after storms moved in on Wednesday evening, July 4. In Cudahy, rain came down as organizers started developing a "Plan B."

It was gorgeous for most of the day, including for the Cudahy Fourth of July parade, which involved more than 70 units. From there, a party took place at Sheridan Park ahead of the fireworks show.

Leading up to that, the storms had many truly worried.

"We've been watching the radar and anticipate things will be out of here quickly," said Mayor John Hohenfeldt.

Mayor Hohenfeldt said it was an event that volunteers had been planning since January, and by 7 p.m. Wednesday, skies, at least temporarily, were blue again.

"We're looking forward to lighting up the skies in Cudahy!" said Hohenfeldt.

The fireworks are the main draw on the Fourth of July in Cudahy -- with the 30-minute show bringing in a crowd of roughly 8,000.

"I like the colors," said Nariayah Graham, age 8.

The event brings everyone together.

"I just hung out with my family and friends," said Wendy Ferguson, age 12.

At the party, FOX6 found Vince Murillo cooking up some delicious food on a very unique grill.

"People are wondering what it is. It's like -- 'that's a grill?!' I bought this five years ago from a father and son. They make them in Mexico," said Murillo.

They welcomed others to enjoy the food ahead of the big fireworks show.

"Give them something to eat, man. We always eating over here. Everyone is friendly. Everybody having a good time," said Murillo.

Despite the worry, the show did go on!

42.961106 -87.847795