Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is getting kids excited with new science exhibit

MILWAUKEE -- A new exhibit at Betty Brinn Children's Museum is getting kids excited about science. Jonathon Gregg is checking out the Science CITY Thursday morning, July 5.

About Science CITY: Curiosity Required (website)

Science CITY: Curiosity Required is part warehouse, part superstore, part clubhouse and part laboratory. Filled with activity stations and interactive media, the exhibit presents learning opportunities that highlight the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. If it ends in “-ity” it’s at Science CITY, where children learn about electricity, velocity, elasticity, simplicity, capacity, probability, conductivity, biodiversity, gravity, flexibility (and more!), and experiment with the fundamental science principles that shape our world.

Hands-on learning: