Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is getting kids excited with new science exhibit

MILWAUKEE -- A new exhibit at Betty Brinn Children's Museum is getting kids excited about science. Jonathon Gregg is checking out the Science CITY Thursday morning, July 5.
About Science CITY: Curiosity Required (website)
Science CITY: Curiosity Required is part warehouse, part superstore, part clubhouse and part laboratory. Filled with activity stations and interactive media, the exhibit presents learning opportunities that highlight the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. If it ends in “-ity” it’s at Science CITY, where children learn about electricity, velocity, elasticity, simplicity, capacity, probability, conductivity, biodiversity, gravity, flexibility (and more!), and experiment with the fundamental science principles that shape our world.
Hands-on learning:
- Discover a giant periodic table of elements with sample materials and examples of how they are used in our daily lives
- Visit the Materials Science Department and try to complete an engineering challenge inspired by the Three Little Pigs
- Experiment with the six simple machines that changed history – the lever, incline plane, pulley, screw, wedge, and wheel and axle
- See examples and demonstrations of scientific principles that seem like magic – magnetism, electricity, sound and air movement, rainbows and more – in the Department of Invisible Forces
- Solve puzzles and play games to explore the concepts of coding language that have been integrated into an interactive multi-level climbing structure
- Take the controls of a repurposed flight simulator in Time Warps and Travels with a selection of video clips about astronomy, space travel and research
- Explore physics principles at work and what makes a machine complex, and why, and learn how math plays a role in moving a heavy load
- View materials that highlight STEM research fields, jobs and hobbies and introduce inventors, scientists and innovators – Edison, Einstein, Newton and others – whose discoveries and research continue to influence science, technology, engineering and math