Caught on cam: Police need help to ID suspect who set car on fire in parking structure

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating an arson of a vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. at a parking structure near Water and Chicago in the city's Historic Third Ward.

The targeted vehicle was a black, four-door, 2011 Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania plates.

The suspect is a male, black, between 35-45 years old, 6’02”, 230 lbs., with a full beard and is balding. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call MPD at 414-935-7360.