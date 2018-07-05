× Effort underway to renovate historic West Bend Theatre, closed in 2006

WEST BEND — An effort is underway to renovate an historic theater in West Bend.

The West Bend Theatre was built in 1929, and hosted traveling vaudeville acts and silent films, later replaced by films in the mid-30s.

That continued until 2006, when it closed.

It’s now been purchased by the Historic West Bend Theatre Board of Directors, and they’re raising money to bring it back to life — better than ever.

So far, more than $80,000 has been raised for renovations. CLICK HERE to contribute.