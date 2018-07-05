× Kenosha police investigate shooting, shots fired incidents

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating two separate incidents that happened early Thursday morning, July 5.

Just after midnight, police were called to the area of 61st and 18th for reports of a shooting.

There’s currently no word on a victim or suspects.

Around the same time, officers say shot were also fired into the air near 11th and 61st — where there was a large group of people.

Police do not believe there is any relation between the two calls.