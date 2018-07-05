Learn how to grow, take care of your plants at Minor’s Garden Center with their free summer classes

MILWAUKEE -- Minor’s Garden Center is where all your “greens” come true! Brian Kramp is there for their free summer classes on Saturdays.

About Minor's Garden Center (website)

Minor's Garden Center started back in 1932 when Earl Minor, Don Minor's father, started in the nursery business selling plants and shrubs from the back of his pick up truck. As time went on, he managed a small retail sales yard on Appleton Avenue and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee.

The current location, 7777 North 76th Street, was purchased in 1968 and features over 20 acres with a wide variety of trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials, annuals and much more. We are well known for our great selection of unusual and hard to find plants. With our vast assortment in various sizes, you have the ability to select your plants and complete your design all at one nursery.

Our unique combination of sheer size, expertise and commitment to customer service has made Minor’s a household name among landscapers in the know.