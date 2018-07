× Milwaukee police: 2 people shot, wounded after incident near 40th & Florist

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot and wounded in an incident that unfolded near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee early Wednesday, July 4.

Milwaukee police say the victims, a 20-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, were shot around 340 a.m. Wednesday. They suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect in this offense.