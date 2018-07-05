Milwaukee police: 3 suspects sought in armed robbery near 31st & Vliet

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery that took place on the city’s north side early on Thursday, June 28.

Officials say the crime happened shortly before 4 a.m. near 31st and Vliet St.

PHOTO GALLERY

The first suspect is described as a male, black with a dark skin complexion, 20-25 years old, 6’ tall and 180 lbs.. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a male, black, 20-25 years old, 5’1”-5’4” tall, 140 lbs. with gold teeth. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and was armed with a large butcher knife.

The third suspect is described as a male, black with a short afro. The suspect was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, unknown colored pants with dark mid-length stripes on the side, and a dark pair of Nike shoes.

If you have information that could help identify the suspects pictured in this post or information about the crime itself, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.