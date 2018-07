MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old, Ramya Jarvis.

Jarvis was last seen around 11:20 p.m. in the area of 57th and Center on Wednesday, June 13.

Jarvis is described as a female, black, 5’5” tall, 170 lbs., with black hair with twists and brown eyes. Officials say it is not known what Jarvis was wearing at the time she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.