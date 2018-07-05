× Mother warns about potential dangers of light-up sneakers after son suffers burns

NEW YORK — A New York mother is warning about the potential dangers of a popular light-up sneaker, after her 9-year-old son was reportedly left with burns on his feet after wearing them.

Sherry Foster shared photos of her son Peyton’s injuries on Facebook, saying it happened after his Skechers brand “Skech Rayz” sneakers got wet. Her son’s doctors blamed the burns on the battery in his light-up shoes.

The injuries prevented the boy from walking, swimming or running.

The doctor prescribed an antibiotic cream and said his feet should heal in about three weeks.

Skechers officials said they’re aware of the incident, and they’ve been in contact with the family.

In a statement provided to the CafeMom website, Skechers officials said:

“Skechers, a family brand, has sold millions of pairs of children’s lighted footwear worldwide, and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported. Notwithstanding, Ms. Foster’s Facebook post was brought to our attention Friday, June 29. We immediately contacted her, inquired about her son and asked her to send us the shoes so we can determine whether the shoes contributed to her son’s injuries.”

Foster said she had no idea such an injury could occur, and wanted other parents to know about it.