× Netflix to try out new ‘Ultra’ subscription plan

Netflix users may soon be getting a new “Ultra” subscription plan.

The new service is being tested in two different versions.

The first would allow viewers to watch videos in ultra high definition across four different devices at the same time for a higher price than the “Premium” plan. The other version would offer the ability to watch in ultra high definition on two devices, but with better quality content.

Currently, premium users have the four-screen option for a price of $13.99. The ultra plan would cost just under $20.

Netflix said they are “testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix.”

The streaming service may not make the ultra plan permanent — they are just testing it out for some Netflix subscribers.