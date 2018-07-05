× ‘Not going to waste your time:’ Officials say 2 arrested for OWI, 4th offense refused field sobriety tests

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested for OWI, fourth offense in Milwaukee County Tuesday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 4.

According to Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials, the first incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday — when there was a crash through a chain-link fence and into a parking lot near 119th and Bradley. When deputies arrived, the driver was working to change a flat tire.

Officials say deputies noticed signs of impairment, but the man refused field sobriety tests, saying “I’m not going to waste your time.” He admitted to consuming five or six vodka drinks before driving.

The Menomonee Falls man, 35, blew a .295 during a preliminary breath test. Sheriff’s officials say his prior OWI convictions occurred in March 2007, December 2009 and September 2014.

The next day, around 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 at Hawley, and detected a strong odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. The man said he was drinking Southern Comfort and Miller Lite “all day.”

The Madison man, 35, refused to submit to all of the field sobriety tests and he tested a .25 during a preliminary breath test. His prior OWI convictions occurred in August 2007, April 2011 and January 2017. He’s also facing charges for operating after revocation, OWI related.