Police: Suspects sought in ‘substantial battery’ case in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects in regard to a substantial battery that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 1. Officials say the crime happened near 4th and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee.

The first suspect is a male, black with a medium skin complexion. He is in his late 20s or early 30s, has dreadlocks and a dark beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket with cut off sleeves, gray shoes, and camouflage cargo shorts.

The second suspect is a female, white with a heavy build and was last seen wearing white shorts and has contusions under both eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call MPD at 414-935-7360.