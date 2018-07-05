× Police: Suspects threatened to kill man, ‘knock his teeth out’ during dispute over dog waste

ST. FRANCIS — Multiple people stand accused of threatening to kill a man after he apparently confronted them about not picking up their dog’s waste.

According to St. Francis police, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3.

Police said a caller indicated he was threatened by two to three males and two to three females, who allegedly threatened to kill him and “knock his teeth out.”

He said the male suspect who threatened to punch his teeth out was tall, thin and had on brown clothing.

Officers checked the area, but were unable to find the suspects.