Several Fourth of July fireworks shows rescheduled after stormy weather in southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Storms on Wednesday night, July 4 did put a damper on multiple fireworks shows across southeastern Wisconsin. Those storms forced some to call off their Fourth of July display completely.
But fear not, those shows have been rescheduled and we have a list of the new times and dates below:
- Elm Grove: Thursday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Village Park
- Whitefish Bay: Thursday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Klode Park
- Sussex: Thursday, July 5 at 9:20 p.m. at Village Park
- Brookfield: Thursday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m. at Mitchell Park
- Germantown: Thursday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Fireman’s Park
- Shorewood: Friday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. or dusk at Atwater Park
- Wauwatosa: TBA at Hart Park
