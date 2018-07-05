× Several Fourth of July fireworks shows rescheduled after stormy weather in southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Storms on Wednesday night, July 4 did put a damper on multiple fireworks shows across southeastern Wisconsin. Those storms forced some to call off their Fourth of July display completely.

But fear not, those shows have been rescheduled and we have a list of the new times and dates below:

Elm Grove: Thursday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Village Park

Whitefish Bay: Thursday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Klode Park

Sussex: Thursday, July 5 at 9:20 p.m. at Village Park

Brookfield: Thursday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m. at Mitchell Park

Germantown: Thursday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. at Fireman’s Park

Shorewood: Friday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. or dusk at Atwater Park

Wauwatosa: TBA at Hart Park

Monitor FOX6 and FOX6Now.com for any updates.