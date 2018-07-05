State Patrol plans aerial enforcement along I-43 in Ozaukee County on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to utilize aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws on Friday, July 6 along I-43 in Ozaukee County.

“We publicly announce many of these enforcement initiatives because our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws at all times and to make our highways as safe as possible for everyone. With another busy summer travel season underway, we’re reminding all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed, be patient and alert every time they travel," said Captain Tim Carnahan with the State Patrol’s Waukesha Post in a news release.

WisDOT also uses its Facebook and Twitter pages to announce enforcement efforts.

According to the news release, most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify specific highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

Specially-equipped State Patrol aircraft use highway markings and a timing device known as VASCAR to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.