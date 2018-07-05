Suspect found hiding between homes after pursuit ended in crash near 21st and Cornell

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was found hiding between homes near 17th and Olive after a pursuit on I-43 on Wednesday morning, July 4.

According to Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials, it all began shortly before 8 a.m. when a deputy headed northbound on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange was “dangerously tailgated,” and passed at a high rate of speed. When a deputy tried to pull him over, sheriff’s officials say the reckless driver failed to stop and exited I-43 at Capitol. The pursuit continued on city streets, and ended when the driver struck a utility pole near 21st and Cornell. The driver then fled on foot.

A perimeter was established, and the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was found hiding between homes near 17th and Olive.

Sheriff’s officials noted the pursuit lasted 11 miles, and was over in 11 minutes.

The vehicle came back as stolen on July 2, sheriff’s officials said. They’re recommending charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and fleeing and eluding. He also received citations for reckless driving, unreasonable/imprudent speed and operating while suspended.