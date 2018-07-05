Trendy looks you can rock this summer for less than $25

MILWAUKEE -- Get a sizzling summer wardrobe without burning a hole in your wallet. Jordan Dechambre Style joins Wake Up with trendy looks you can rock for less than $25.

About Jordan Dechambre Style (website)

Fashion blogger, stylist, writer and TV personality — there’s little question that Jordan Dechambre wears more hats than Philip Treacy has designed for the royal family. But this self-proclaimed “busy body” lives for fashion and feature writing, and that shows in her unique resume that encompasses everything from a former life as a fashion editor to the host of Bon-Ton Department Stores’ New & Now fashion shows.

Jordan is a brand ambassador for many of the nation’s leading retailers (including DSW, Bon-Ton, Adrianna Papell, LOFT and more) and the official Fashion Expert for the “Real Milwaukee” morning show. She is also a sought-after fashion show producer and stylist, and recently co-chaired a runway reunion of all the designers from season 15 of “Project Runway.”

In addition to her fashion career, Jordan is a market research, public relations and social media consultant and an avid writer. She has written for Ladies’ Home Journal, Milwaukee Magazine, M: Milwaukee’s Lifestyle Magazine, Wisconsin Bride, among others, and won several Milwaukee Press Club awards.

When she’s not traveling, Jordan can often be spotted enjoying a glass of prosecco with friends, walking her rescue pup Charlie in the Third Ward, drinking way too much tea at Kickapoo Coffee or ruining her diet with a chocolate chunk cookie from Treat Bakeshop.