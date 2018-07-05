Woman faces attempted homicide charges, accused of stabbing her husband, his motorcycle

BURLINGTON — A woman is facing attempted homicide charges after authorities say she stabbed her husband and his motorcycle early on the Fourth of July in Burlington. Prosecutors say it’s not the first time something like this has happened.

Star Lee, 46, of Burlington, faces six charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse — infliction of physical pain or injury

Substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments

Criminal damage to property, domestic abuse assessments

Misdemeanor bail jumping — three counts

A criminal complaint notes a history of convictions dating back to 2005 in Maryland.

According to the complaint, early on the Fourth of July, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, investigators learned Lee and her husband got into an altercation after drinking at a bar on the night of July 3. The complaint says Lee stabbed her husband’s motorcycle multiple times, and said she was going to kill her husband before stabbing him.

Investigators responded to the home where the alleged altercation occurred, on Fairview Court in Burlington. A butcher-style kitchen knife was found in the garage near the motorcycle. Blood spots were found on the garage floor and carpet in front of the main door leading from the garage into the home.

At the hospital, it was learned Lee’s husband suffered a stab wound to his chest, which required five stitches.

He told investigators while they were at the bar, they had no issues, but as soon as they got home, Lee “started punching him with both hands in the head, knocking off his glasses.” He said he was “sick and tired of Star hitting him in the head,” so he grabbed her by the neck and pushed her away. He said he walked toward the kitchen, and Lee “grabbed a knife off the counter and jumped on his back,” knocking him to the ground, before stabbing him once. He said Lee has stabbed him twice in the past, but he never reported it.

The complaint says Lee’s husband indicated she chased him into the garage and began to stab his motorcycle — and this was the reason he called police, saying “stabbing his motorcycle crossed the line.”

According to the complaint, at the time of this alleged crime, Lee was out on bond in a case out of Maryland in which she’s charged with six misdemeanors — set for trial on July 25. Her husband is also the victim in this case.

Lee made her initial appearance in court on July 5. A preliminary hearing was set for July 11, and cash bond was set at $100,000.