× Zoo Interchange Project: 76th Street to close at I-94 for 2-week-long construction

MILWAUKEE — Attention drivers! As part of the Zoo Interchange Project, final paving work will take place along 76th Street and O’Connor Street. The work will being Monday, July 9 at 5 a.m. and is expected to take up to two weeks.

During the construction, the intersection of 76th and O’Connor will be fully closed. Officials say the westbound right turn from O’Connor onto northbound 76th will remain open.

Detour route: During the closure of 76th Street, 84th can be used between Greenfield Avenue and Bluemound Road.

Detours and additional information is posted on the Zoo Interchange website.