× 1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Dodge County Wednesday, July 4.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the crash on STH 16 east of Second Street around 2:30 a.m. in the Town of Emmet.

Investigators say 21-year-old Kyle Kuehl from Watertown and a 26-year-old San Francisco, California woman were driving in opposite directions but collided in a head-on manner.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced Kuehl dead at the scene. The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Summit.

Assisting at the scene were Watertown Fire and EMS, Watertown Police, Lebanon EMS, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.