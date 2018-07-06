Caught on camera: Armed suspect attempts to rob gas station, gets away with nothing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a BP gas station on the city’s south side.

Officials say the crime happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 near Howell and Euclid. The suspect apparently displayed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a male, white, with an unknown height and weight. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, latex surgical gloves, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. The suspect did not obtain money or merchandise and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.