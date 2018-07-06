Community activist Vaun Mayes released, accused of attempting to firebomb MPD station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Community activist Vaun Mayes has been released from federal custody -- days after being charged in federal court with attempted arson, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a destructive device.

Prosecutors accuse Mayes of attempting to firebomb Milwaukee Police District 7 with Molotov cocktails during the 2016 Sherman Park riots. Prosecutors allege some of the youth Mayes mentors in the community witnessed the making of the cocktails. They also accused Mayes of witness intimidation.

Mayes' defense attorney says his client has cooperated with authorities.

