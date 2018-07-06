live: VP Pence speaks at ICE agency in Washington
First hurricane of the season forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI — The first hurricane of the 2018 season has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane on Friday. Forecasters say it is expected to fizzle quickly. At 5 a.m. forecaster said the storm reached 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm became a tropical depression and then a tropical storm on Thursday.

The storm is moving toward the Lesser Antilles, where it is expected to encounter wind shear. It will bring wind and rain to the area.