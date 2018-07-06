× Join Fisher House Wisconsin for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on July 21

MILWAUKEE — Join the Fisher House Wisconsin team for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on Saturday, July 21! The event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds will help fund Fisher House Wisconsin!

The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp. Bring the family, enjoy the course which goes around and through Miller Park, and support Fisher House Wisconsin. It will be a fun and rewarding morning for everyone!

As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a complimentary bobblehead, a commemorative t-shirt with team name included on the back, a voucher redeemable for a Terrace Reserved ticket to a select 2018 Brewers home game, and complimentary water, hot dog and beer (if 21+) following the Run/Walk.

Joining the Fisher House Team is simple. CLICK HERE to get started, then:

Click the Register bar under “Team Participant”

Sign in with your email and password (create one if needed)

Select Team – look for Fisher House

Complete your sign up

We’ll see you July 21 for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin!

Fisher House Wisconsin provides a “home away from home” for military and veterans’ families, so they can be close to their loved ones during hospitalization at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.