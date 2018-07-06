2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Join Fisher House Wisconsin for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on July 21

Posted 11:52 am, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:05PM, July 6, 2018

MILWAUKEE — Join the Fisher House Wisconsin team for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on Saturday, July 21!  The event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds will help fund Fisher House Wisconsin!

The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp.  Bring the family, enjoy the course which goes around and through Miller Park, and support Fisher House Wisconsin.  It will be a fun and rewarding morning for everyone!

As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a complimentary bobblehead, a commemorative t-shirt with team name included on the back, a voucher redeemable for a Terrace Reserved ticket to a select 2018 Brewers home game, and complimentary water, hot dog and beer (if 21+) following the Run/Walk.

Joining the Fisher House Team is simple.  CLICK HERE to get started, then:

  • Click the Register bar under “Team Participant”
  • Sign in with your email and password (create one if needed)
  • Select Team – look for Fisher House
  • Complete your sign up

We’ll see you July 21 for the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin!

Fisher House Wisconsin provides a “home away from home” for military and veterans’ families, so they can be close to their loved ones during hospitalization at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.