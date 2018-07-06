× Jolly Good adds 2 new flavors to its soda lineup, Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada

MILWAUKEE — Jolly Good Soda, a Wisconsin-based soda brand, will be adding two new flavors to its lineup. Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada will become permanent fixtures in the line of soda.

Eight flavors are now available for retail, including: Grape, Fruit Punch, Cherry, Orange, Cream Soda, Sour Power, Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada. Each flavor is available for purchase in an individual can for a quick drink, single-flavor 12 packs, or in variety 12 packs.

John Rassel, President of Krier Foods Inc., said in a news release: