Milwaukee Brewers sign team’s first-round selection, SS Brice Turang

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday, July 6 the signing of the team’s first-round selection, shortstop Brice Turang (21st overall), from the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

Turang, 18, batted .352 with 5 HR, 21 RBI and a .464 OBP during his senior season at Santiago High School in Corona, CA. The left-handed hitter was scouted by Area Scout Wynn Pelzer and Regional Supervisor Josh Belovsky. He was committed to play at Louisiana State University.

So happy to be a brewer thank you for all the love and support! God bless ❤️ @Brewers pic.twitter.com/XD7zw7SBR3 — btang (@BriceCturang) July 6, 2018

Turang’s father, Brian, was originally drafted by the Brewers in the 20th round of the 1987 draft, but did not sign. He was then selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 51st round of the 1989 draft and went on to play parts of two seasons with the Major League team.

The franchise has picked 21st overall only once prior to this year. The Seattle Pilots selected Gorman Thomas from James Island High School in Charleston, South Carolina with that pick in the 1969 draft. The starting center fielder of the 1982 American League champion Brewers spent parts of 11 seasons with the team and hit .230 with 208 HR and 605 RBI.