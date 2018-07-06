× Milwaukee DPW: N. 25th St. bridge over Menomonee River to close for repairs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, July 6 that the North 25th Street bridge over the Menomonee River will be closed for repairs from West Canal Street to West Mount Vernon Avenue beginning Monday, July 9.

The bridge is scheduled to re-open in early August 2018, weather permitting.

Officials say access to local businesses in this area will still be available going southbound on N. 25th St. from West St. Paul to West Mount Vernon Avenues. However, traffic using the N. 25th Street/W. Canal St. roundabout will not be able to travel north on N. 25th St. out of the roundabout. West Canal St. in both directions will remain open.

Travelers wishing to access businesses on West Canal Street, including Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, are advised to use South 13th Street at W. St. Paul Ave.