Milwaukee police arrest mother of 3-year-old boy recovered on city's south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old boy recovered on the city’s south side earlier this week.

The child was found around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4 — and later reunited with his family.

Officials say criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.