Police detonate suspicious package found near Coast Guard building

MILWAUKEE -- Emergency crews detonated a suspicious package shortly after 10 a.m. that was found near the Coast Guard building on the south end of the Hoan Bridge on Friday morning, July 6.

Police were called to the area just after 7 a.m. for a report of a suspicious package.

Authorities have been on scene for hours.

#Breaking- Bomb squad is here. They are gearing up and moving toward the Coast Guard building @MilwaukeePolice @fox6now pic.twitter.com/KTPZ6SpUoF — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) July 6, 2018

#Breaking- bomb squad member approached object outside Coast Guard center then backed away still facing item. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/5eAELmIuZB — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) July 6, 2018

Also at the scene are members from the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Exit ramps from 794 North to Carferry have been closed by Sheriff deputies. Drivers will not be able to exit the interstate if heading north into downtown Milwaukee.