Racine County Sheriff: Firearms stolen from vehicle in Town of Raymond

TOWN OF RAYMOND — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of thefts in the Town of Raymond — one involving several firearms that were taken from a vehicle.

During their investigation, deputies conducted a canvas of the neighborhood and learned that several more vehicles had been entered and items stolen. It was also determined that the garage of one of the homes was also entered and items were removed from a vehicle inside the garage.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information regarding these thefts.

If you have any information, please call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office direct contact for this complaint at 262-636-3170.