Rocky, dog allegedly beaten by former owner, finds new family

RACINE — Wonderful news! The Wisconsin Humane Society announced Friday, July 6 a puppy — named Rocky — who was allegedly beaten by his former owner has found a new home.

Terrence Howard of Racine, who is Rocky’s former owner, was arrested last month and is facing one count of mistreatment of animals/causing death. A competency examination was ordered and a competency hearing has been scheduled for July 17.

Rocky is going home with the Duffy family from Hales Corners — and by the look on his face he seems happy to have a new family!

WHS officials say despite all he’s been through, Rocky is “a happy, bouncy guy,” who “loves tossing around his plush toys and is very treat motivated.”

Congrats Rocky, and the Duffy family!