Sheriff’s Office: Woman sexually assaulted in McCarty Park, suspect on the run

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a woman walking in the area of 84th and Beloit in West Allis was followed by a man around 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 5. That suspect followed the woman — and then sexually assaulted in McCarty Park, officials say.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a West Allis resident. Apparently the victim knocked on her door and said she had just been raped in the park. West Allis police also responded to the call and canvassed the area for the subject.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the suspect is still on the run. The victim described him as a male, black, 30-31 years old, short hair, and goatee, wearing khaki shorts, sandals and a blue t-shirt with yellow lettering on it.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt believes the suspect may have known his victim. He does not believe the public is in danger — however, he’s still urging caution. Sheriff Schmidt says no one should walk alone in the park at night.

If you have information relating to this incident, you are urged to contact Sheriff’s Office detectives at 414-278-4705.