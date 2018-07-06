Summerfest, Brewers, inflatable race: Check out these Milwaukee Musts

live: VP Pence speaks at ICE agency in Washington
Posted 9:07 am, July 6, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Time now for another Friday of Milwaukee Musts! Ridder and Shannen join Wake Up from the FM 106.1 studios.

  • Summerfest
    • Friday, July 6: Blake Shelton with Luke Combs
    • Saturday, July 7: The Weeknd with Big Boi
    • Saturday,July 7: Kip Moore at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
    • Sunday, July 8: Arcade Fire with Manchester Orchestra
    • Sunday, July 8: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Meijer -- All patrons arriving between noon to 3:00 p.m. will be admitted for FREE compliments of Meijer and Summerfest!
  • Milwaukee Brewers
    • Friday, July 6 game versus Brave is Five-County Day with half price tickets
    • Cerveceros Day: Brewers will sport Cerveceros uniforms on Saturday, July 7 for their confrontación with Los Bravos; plus, take part in this special ticket package at brewers.com
    • Sunday, July 8: You can get a Robin Yount 1970s replica jersey
  • Great Inflatable Race
    • All new inflatables that are bigger, badder, and more fun than ever!
    • Saturday, July 7 at 9 a.m.
    • Veterans Park