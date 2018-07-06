Upcoming construction on I-94, Zoo Interchange that will impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined Wake Up to talk about everything that is going to impact your commute starting Monday, July 9.
- Zoo Interchange Project overnight closures Monday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 11
- I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road
- I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue
- Zoo Interchange Project overnight closures Thursday, July 12
- I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road
- I-94 East at Zoo Interchange
- I-41/894 Project overnight closures next week
- Starting Monday, July 9, I-41/894 South exit to Beloit Road and entrance ramp to I-41/894 South
- 108th Street Project
- 108th Street southbound entrance ramp to I-43 North closed Wednesday, July 11 through Friday, July 13