Upcoming construction on I-94, Zoo Interchange that will impact your commute

Posted 7:36 am, July 6, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the  Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined Wake Up to talk about everything that is going to impact your commute starting Monday, July 9.

  • Zoo Interchange Project overnight closures Monday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 11
    • I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road
    • I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue
  • Zoo Interchange Project overnight closures Thursday, July 12
    • I-41 South at Watertown Plank Road
    • I-94 East at Zoo Interchange
  • I-41/894 Project overnight closures next week
    • Starting Monday, July 9, I-41/894 South exit to Beloit Road and entrance ramp to I-41/894 South
  • 108th Street Project
    • 108th Street southbound entrance ramp to I-43 North closed Wednesday, July 11 through Friday, July 13