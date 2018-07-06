Woman’s racist rant on New York bus caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A woman has been arrested after she was caught on camera going on a racist tirade on a Rockland County, New York bus last weekend.

In the video obtained by PIX11 News, the woman is seen using racial slurs and hitting a fellow passenger. She was arrested by Orangetown police on Saturday on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Vladimir was a passenger on the bus Saturday afternoon and recorded the woman’s tirade.

“Some people were scared, especially the elderly people,” Vladimir said.

The woman is seen on video telling immigrants to go back to their country and asking them if they “had their papers” to live in the United States.

At one point, the angry passenger realized Vladimir was recording.

“She tried to knock the phone out my hand and she started choking me,” Vladimir told PIX11 News.

The driver pulled over the bus in Orangetown near Route 340. Police arrested the woman after she became disorderly outside the bus.

At the time, police were not aware of the video from inside the bus. Their investigation is ongoing.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the incident.