Can you help? Milwaukee police search for missing 48-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing 48-year-old woman. Her name is Lorrie Calderon.

Officials say Calderon was last seen around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 1 near 12th and State.

Calderon is described as being 5’2″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black denim jacket with skulls on the chest and studs on the shoulders, black dress, white and black shoes, white and silver necklace. Her ears and nose are pierced, has a scar on her right eyebrow and a rose cross tattoo on the left shoulder.

Calderon suffers from Stage One Dementia, other health issues, and requires numerous medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.