England and Sweden soccer fans gather for World Cup game at Three Lions Pub

MILWAUKEE -- For many English soccer fans, Saturday's game against Sweden was at the top of the "to-do list" and watching it from an English pub is exactly where you'd want to be.

For those watch the Sweden versus England game -- the only place many would ever consider leaving their home for is the Three Lions Pub in Shorewood.

When it came time for kick off, the place had been packed for an hour. Fans stuffed in, from wall-to-wall, cheering for their team to come out ahead.

"I did my best to bring as many Swedes as I could," Swedish fan Mats Sjoberg said. "And I think we have a crew of about 30."

"It's going to be noisy in there. There's a group of us, all from the UK, and we probably have about 25 different songs that we sing," English fan Ryan Wickens said.

And while both teams, drinking side-by-side, were civil enough during the game. When goals were scored, cries from the Swedes were drowned out by the roars from the English.

"I was going to say if we go two penalty kicks we'll be fine, but I can't say that anymore can we," one Swedish fan said.

In the end, it was the English who move to the semifinals. And for the Swedes -- they were sent home.

But for fans Three Lions Pub, the morning ended for all with a drink in their hands, and a smile on their faces.