× Homicide investigation: Police seek suspect after man shot, killed near Holton and Auer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that took place near Holton and Auer Saturday, July 7.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m.

According to police, an argument occurred outside the location and shots were fired. A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and later died at a hospital as a result of his injuries.

This is an active investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking a suspect.