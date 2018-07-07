Investigation underway after mother says Milwaukee day care abused her 8-month-old child

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee day care is under fire after a mother says her 8-month-old child was abused while in their care. Troubling photos show swollen red injuries on the young boy’s head and arms after his mother says he was at Harvest Learning Center located near Appleton and Hadley.

The child’s mother was contacted by the day care on Friday, July 7 and was advised she needed to pick up her son because he suffered an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite and “his face was getting redder and redder.”

The boy’s mom arrived and says her son looked as if he was brutally beaten.

The boy’s mother says the child was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital where a CT scan was performed before being transferred to Children’s Hospital.

Milwaukee police are investigating the incident.

FOX6 News reached out to the day care, who said they cannot comment at this time.