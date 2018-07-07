Listening to music on a boat, watching Star Wars under the stars: Visit Milwaukee helps make your weekend plans

MILWAUKEE -- It's bound to be another beautiful weekend across Milwaukee and there's plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy it. Claire from Visit Milwaukee has a look at some of the fun you can get up to.
- Listen to local music on a boat! You’ll get the easy breezy time of a boat tour along a Milwaukee Boat Line vessel, all while drinking and listening local. In this case, local alt-country group Tangled Lines plays Saturday night. Don’t forget to get your tickets in advance!
- Shakespeare in the Park returns to the heart of downtown with an epic performance of King Lear. Evening performances on July 7 and 8 – and don’t forget that you can get to the Peck Pavilion to reserve your seat up to 2 hours in advance.
- Saturday evening, if you aren’t jamming out at the Summerfest grounds or a beer garden, head north just slightly to Veterans Park to watch a Star Wars: The Last Jedi very appropriately under the stars.
- Grab your paddle and head to the Rowing Club on Commerce Street Sunday morning. The Urban Ecology Center is hosting a coffee and canoe session, where you’ll get to fuel up on a local roaster’s brew and then hop in a canoe and head down the Milwaukee River.
- Farmers markets are a weekend ritual for tons of folks and Milwaukee has fantastic ones (Fondy, West Allis, Wauwatosa, etc). Here’s a newer one that caught my eye: The Iron Horse Hotel is now offering a farmers market with local makers every Sunday, from 10am- 2pm, through early September.