Police: 2 taken into custody following pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody early Saturday, July 7 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.
According to police, officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 26th and Vienna and attempted a traffic stop. The suspected vehicle fled from officer and led them on a pursuit.
The pursuit came to an end after the suspect’s crashed into another vehicle near Hampton and Hopkins.
Both suspects attempted to run but were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Victims in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
